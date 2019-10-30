Jessie Miller Oct 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jessie Miller, 72, of Summit, died Oct. 27, 2019. Arrangements are incomplete at Young’s Funeral Home of Summit. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 45° Cloudy Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News Make with the candy Hospitals join forces Two Pike clerks face re-election challenge Amite voters to elect new circuit clerk next week Voters to elect 4 of 5 supervisors in Amite A tender enterprise Seats up for grabs in Pike districts Assessor, coroner among unsettled Pike races Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBank detects bogus cashTylertown man on ‘Forged in Fire’ WednesdaySnake in tree a reminder to look up as well as downA crude situationA tender enterpriseKanosha K. WilliamsCentreville chief Reese dies at 66McComb man busted with ‘significant’ amount of heroinGloster man dies in crash with La. prison busMan, 18, charged in string of city robberies Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBogue Chitto monument dedication Saturday (1) Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.