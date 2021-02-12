Baby Mariah Ann McDaniel, 3 months, died Feb. 1, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Burial will be in Dinah No.2 Cemetery.
Mariah was born Oct. 17, 2020 to Shawm McDaniel and Deana Eddy.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Barbara Ann McDaniel; and great-grandmother, Jacqueline Carpenter.
She leaves to cherish her memories her parents; four siblings, Kingston, Khaliyah, Malaysia and Tre’Shawn McDaniel; her grandmother, Sabrina Carpenter, and grandfather, Tommie Lee Suddoth; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and dear friends.
