William Edward “Bill” Sims was born Sept. 22, 1932, and lived 87 joyful years as a loving and beloved member of his large family. He passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, after a brief illness.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb with Dr. Jonathan Speegle and Connie Felter officiating. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Bill was a jokester who loved to share his humor with family and friends. He was happily married to his wife, Sue, for 35 years, after wedding her on Aug. 27, 1983, following 10 years of courtship.
He was proud of his service as a military police officer in the Korean War and of his four decades as an employee and manager at McComb Electric Co.
He was a lifelong member of Centenary United Methodist Church and a devoted husband and agriculturist, who loved to garden, tend his livestock and play with electrical gadgets.
He was preceded in death by his wonderful and affectionate wife, Sue Clark Sims, in 2019; his parents, Grace Edwards and Aurice Dean Sims; and his siblings, Robert A. Sims, Betty Ann Sims Moore and Charles Wayne Sims.
He is survived by one sister, Jane Sims Massey of Pensacola, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and -nephews.
Pallbearers will be Michael Stephens, Paul Young, Bill Massey, Don Walker, David Busby, Vernon Clark, Scott Martin and Dale Sims.
In lieu of flowers, he asked that a donation be made to MICA, the food bank of McComb, located at 126 N. Fifth St., McComb, MS, 39648.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.