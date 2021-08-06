Joann Scott, 65, of McComb died July 18, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center, Jackson.
A memorial service will be noon Saturday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Gloster. Craft Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Scott was born May 18, 1956, in New Orleans.
Share condolences at www.craftfuneralhome.org.
