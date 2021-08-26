David Earl Greer, 36, of Clinton and formerly of Magnolia, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Aug. 22, 2021, in Brandon.
Memorial services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Magnolia, followed by a repast at Richard Community Center in Magnolia. The Rev. Gary Brumfield will officiate.
Mr. Greer was born in McComb on May 9, 1985, to Robert Lewis Greer and Sandra Ann Lane Greer.
He united with New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Magnolia at an early age, and throughout his life enjoyed attending services at a variety of churches across the country. He was a devoted student of religion and was on a 24-week streak of daily Bible reading at the time of his death.
David received his early education in the South Pike school system, having attended Eva Gordon Elementary School, South Pike Middle School and South Pike High School.
David had a great love of country, and he enlisted in the U.S. Army at 17. Almost immediately, he was deployed to Iraq, where he went on to serve four tours of duty and to develop a passion for helping the children of Iraq.
He retired from military service after being seriously injured in the line of duty following an IED explosion in Iraq. He received several commendations for his service, including a Purple Heart, Army commendation medal, NATO medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with arrowhead, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star, and Army Service Ribbon.
Before transitioning to civilian life, he took part in the Wounded Warrior program in San Antonio, Texas, and Fort Benning, Ga., and was positively impacted by his involvement.
After retiring from the military, David chose to further his education. He graduated from Belhaven University in 2014 with a degree in business administration. He made progress toward a Master of Business Administration, also at Belhaven University. He was a voracious reader, and he continued to devour books in his selected field of study even after graduating.
He was a lifelong car enthusiast, and he dreamed of opening his own auto body shop. In support of his dream, he obtained certifications in auto body painting, collision, vinyl wrap and upholstery. In 2016, his dream came true, and he opened Reborn Auto Sales and Repair in Jackson; he named it “Reborn” because he believed strongly in providing job opportunities to those who were seeking a second chance and a rebirth in life. At the time of his death, he was enrolled in a certification program in Atlanta for diesel mechanics.
David rarely spoke of his military or professional achievements, but he spoke often of what he believed to be his primary role in life: that of a family man. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend like no other.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lewis Greer Sr.; maternal and paternal grandparents, Robert Lane Sr. and Hattie Mae Dillon Lane, James Greer and Viola Greer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Courtney; his children, MaKayla Anderson, Amelia and Dillon Greer, and Dixon and Journi Greer; his mother, Sandra Ann Lane Greer; his siblings, LaKeysha Greer Isaac (Ronnie), Kimberly Greer Wicks, Pamela Greer, Robert Greer, Jr. and James Greer (Temikha); a large group of aunts, uncles and first cousins (many of whom he considered siblings), and by a host of relatives, friends and battle buddies.
In remembrance of David’s life, those desiring to express sympathy are asked to consider making a donation in his name to The Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.