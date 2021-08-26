Unvaccinated residents can put their faith in both the Lord and the shot at three area churches that are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday.
Pine Grove M.B. Church Community Wellness Center, 3160 Highway 98 West, Summit, will offer vaccinations from Summit Express Pharmacy from 10 a.m. to noon.
Pleasant Grove East McComb Baptist Church, 800 Pearl River Ave., McComb, will offer vaccinations by Caring Hands Medical Clinic of Monticello from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church educational building.
And Rep. Daryl Porter Jr., D-Summit, is sponsoring a vaccination with shots given by Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center personnel at St. Mary Free Will Baptist Church No. 1, 4079 Highway 51 S., McComb, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Sheilar Conerly Pickens with Pleasant Grove East McComb Baptist said her church’s vaccination effort is part of a vision of Pastor Hilton Harrell and congregational nurse Cindy Johns.
Johns reached out to the Mississippi State Department of Health, which is trying to get more churches involved in promoting vaccinations, and lined up Caring Hands to provide the shots, Pickens said.
Most of the members at Pleasant Grove are already vaccinated, but Pickens said parents in the church with children over 12 who have not yet had their shots have expressed interest.
Pickens added that the church wants to “make every citizen in the surrounding area aware and know that the churches are backing this,” adding that the vaccination drive is for the community at large, not just church members.
Pickens said she’s heard from a few others in the church and in the community who have expressed hesitation about the vaccine but have warmed up to the idea of getting the shot as the delta variant of COVID-19 swells the rate of infections, hospitalizations and deaths, mostly among the unvaccinated.
Pickens said the Pleasant Grove takes the virus seriously. It still holds livestream and in-person services, although the crowds are noticeably smaller than they were before the pandemic. Masks are required and congregants sit in every other pew. People can only sit in the same pew as people from their own household, she added. Sunday school hasn’t resumed.
“We’re CDC compliant,” she said, noting temperature checks and hand sanitizing are done at the church doors.
“Thank God we haven’t had an outbreak,” she said.
Porter, who attends church in Summit, said he set up his vaccination drive at St. Mary in Baertown for geographic reasons, noting that the other two church-based vaccinations are taking place in east McComb and just outside Summit.
He said Pearl River Valley Opportunity Inc. received some grant money that it funnelled to the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus for the vaccinations, and this is one of at least 25 pop-up vaccination clinics the causcus is holding across the state on Sunday.
“We were given money to have vendors there was far as food to give box lunches out,” he said, adding that DJ Swayway will perform during the event.
Porter said he hopes the FDA’s recent approval of the Pfizer vaccine will alleviate concerns of vaccine holdouts.
“I would expect and hope now that Pfizer has been FDA-approved that it would get people to come out,” he said. “It’s obviously critical at this point that people get vaccinated.”
Porter said the vaccination clinic will return in a month to administer required second doses.
“It’s extremely important for people to go bak and get their second shot,” he said.
Porter said he is grateful to St. Mary for hosting the vaccination drive.
“I definitely want to thank Pastor James Banks and St. Mary No. 1. I called and got to work and he got back to me within five minutes and said, ‘Let’s do it,’ ” he said.
After having both the virus and the vaccine, Porter recommends people get their antibodies through a needle rather than suffering in isolation for upwards of a month, as he did last summer.
“Having gone through COVID myself last year, I think it’s highly important for people to go get vaccinated,” he said.
