Bonita Williams

Bonita Yvonne Cook Williams, 83, of McComb, died May 27, 2020, at her residence.
A private graveside service will be held today in the St. James Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 9100 Old Highway 24, McComb, with the pastor, the Rev. R.T. McGowan, officiating. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Born Dec. 16, 1936, in Pike County, she was the daughter of the late George Cook Sr, and the late Annie Lee Weatherspoon Cook. Yvonne was the wife of Claude Williams Jr.
