Tommy A. Gibbs Sr., 61, of Bude died Jan. 23, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in Bude. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Franklin County High School Auditorium in Meadville with the Rev. Ricky O’Quinn officiating. Burial will be in Meadville City Cemetery.
He was born Nov. 28, 1958, in Franklin County.
