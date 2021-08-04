Lynne B. Moffett, 79, of McComb passed away July 31, 2021, at Canon Hospice Care in Gulfport.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday in Hollywood Cemetery. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Lynne was born in McComb on March 10, 1942, to the late Guy E. and Moselle Bynum.
Lynne was a retired teacher, having taught for over 30 years, and was a member of Central Baptist Church of McComb. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard G. Moffett; and one brother, Guy Bynum.
She is survived by one son, David Moffett of McComb; a granddaughter, Amarie Hope Moffett; one niece, Becky B. Farnham; and one nephew, Brad Bynum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
