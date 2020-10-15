Cecelia Miller Clark, 78, of McComb passed away on Oct. 13, 2020, at Merit Health-Wesley in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 tonight at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home and will continue 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at Centenary United Methodist Church with services at 10 conducted by Dr. Jonathan Speegle and Connie Felter. Burial will take place in Hollywood Cemetery.
Mrs. Clark was born Jan. 15, 1942, in Birmingham, Ala., the daughter of Floyd and Hazel Prescott Miller of McComb.
Cecelia attended grade school in McComb and was a 1960 graduate of McComb High School. At McComb High she was a member of the McComb High School Marching Band and the Chopin Music Club.
Cecelia attended Mississippi State College for Women, graduating in 1963. She was a member of the Student Education Association. In 1969 she received her Master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Her elementary education experiences included teaching in the Greenville Public Schools and McComb Public Schools. She also served as a cheerleader sponsor for the ninth grade cheerleaders.
Retiring in 2002, she began taking art lessons from Diane Burris and continued until 2019. She was awarded first prize in the amateur division one year in the Pike County Arts Council Juried Art Show. She enjoyed crocheting in recent years and helped with the needlepoint altar kneeling cushion project at Centenary.
Cecelia was a member of ESA, a civic and service-minded organization, for many years. She was also a volunteer for the McComb City Railroad Museum, receiving the Volunteer of the Year award in 2009. She served as an election poll worker for many years.
Cecelia also enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe with her husband, Sammy. They also traveled in the Eastern U. S. and the South.
Cecelia was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the choir for many years. She was a member of the Helen Fesmire Sunday School Class and the Oliver Emmerich-Fesmire Sunday School Class. She also served on the Centenary Pre-School Board for many years.
Cecelia and Sammy were longtime members of the Pike County Arts Council. They especially enjoyed helping with Thursday’s Noon Tunes held every May and October.
Cecelia is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Sammy; a son, Richie, of Hammond, La.; and numerous friends and relatives.
Pallbearers will be Grant Bierbaum, Neal Randall, Chip Reno, Jody Reno, Connor Jones and Joseph Reno.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Centenary United Methodist Church.
