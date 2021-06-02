Nita Yarborough, 84, passed from this life May 30, 2021, at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Thursday till services at noon at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit, followed by a graveside service at Magnolia City Cemetery. Bro. Danny Smith will officiate.
Mrs. Yarborough was born June 22, 1936, in Baton Rouge to Harley Welch and Sallie Arnold.
She was an avid reader, and word puzzles kept her mind active. She was well known in the neighborhood for making “Mother’s Cookies.” Her recipe has been passed down and continues in the family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Opel Yarborough; four sisters and one brother.
She is survived by two daughters, Dianne Morris and husband Les, and Cathy Hodge and husband Mike; one son, Larry Yarborough and wife Laura; six grandchildren, Tracy Spears and husband Damon, Heather Gilbertson and husband Kyle, Laurissa Wynn and husband Phillip, Larry Yarborough and wife Diana, Jeremy Robinson and wife Courtney, and Cory Rawls and wife Heather; 18 great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter. She is also survived by a very special cousin, Judy Morris, as well as a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers are Dylan Rosata, Damon Spears, Mike Hodge, Kyle Gilbertson, Russell Schmidt and Chad Smith.
The family extends a special thanks to Bertha Johnson for her loving care and Hospice Compassus for their services.
The family requests memorials be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.
