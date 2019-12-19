Bobbie N. Sorrow, 83, of Tylertown passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m. Friday until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb with the Rev. Clay Spinks will be officiating and burial at Sartinville Cemetery in Jayess.
Mrs. Sorrow was born Feb. 9, 1936, in Jayess, to the late Johnny Buell Leonard and Lorena Boyd Leonard.
She was a member of the Baptist faith. She loved singing in the choir and was a vital part of the puppet ministry in Central Baptist Church in Waveland.
She had many hobbies, some of which included quilting, sewing and various crafts. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with family. She will be greatly missed by those who loved and knew her.
Preceding Mrs. Sorrow in death were her parents; her loving husband of 67 wonderful years, Edward L. Sorrow; two grandsons, Jarid Lee Sorrow and Christopher Wayne Sorrow; two brothers and four sisters.
Surviving her are two sons, Eddie Wayne Sorrow (Tamra) and David B. Sorrow; three daughters, Susan Nell Andrews (Thomas Randy), Rita Gail Simmons (John I.) and Nancy A. Jones; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Ball, Lamar McKenzie, John Simmons, Dustin Sorrow, Michael Jackson, Ronnie Wheless and Kaden Ledet.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Alzheimers Mississippi, 855 S. Pear Orchard Road, No.501, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
