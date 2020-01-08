Gabriel Williams, 47, of Universal City, Texas, died there Jan. 4, 2020.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Homochitto Association Development Center, Gloster. Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Gloster. Anderson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Williams was born Feb. 22, 1972, to Earnest Williams Jr. and Dianne Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Timikah Williams; parents; stepdaughters, Kecia, Janai, Kaye and Cora; mother-in-law, Veronica; aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.