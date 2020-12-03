Wilmerth L. Rawls Jr., 78, of Magnolia died at the Wesley Medical Center in Hattiesburg on Nov. 27, 2020.
Graveside services were held Monday at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. John Alexander officiated. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Rawls was born in Magnolia, the son of the late Wilmerth L. Rawls Sr. and Grace Victoria Conerly Rawls.
He was a retired shipping clerk for Weyerhaeuser Co. and a member of Bluff Springs Baptist Church. He also was a farmer and was all about his family, whom he loved dearly. He had served in the Army National Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Rawls, and a sister, Mary Jeanette Borne.
Mr. Rawls is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy Day Rawls; his children, Lisa and husband Tyrone Burris of McCall Creek, Tracy and wife Kathy Rawls of Downsville, La., Rhonda and husband Tracey Sumrall of Tylertown and Robin Rawls of Magnolia; grandchildren, Lacey and Larry Brown, Josh Beaman, Hunter and Sydney Blailock, Victoria Sumrall, Tyler and Taylor Rawls, Shelby Brent, and Rylee Rawls; great-grandchildren, Austin Thompson, Kensley Brown, Oakley Blailock, Raylee Blailock, Adalyn Blailock, Brantley Rawls, Addilyn Beaman and Gabe Beaman; one sister, Doris Anette and husband Abe Ton.
Pallbearers were Tyler Rawls, Hunter Blailock, Tyrone Burris, Lee Fortenberry, Steve Crawford and Brad Fortenberry. Honorary pallbearer was Tracey Sumrall.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
