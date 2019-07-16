Margaret Poole, 87, longtime resident of the Homochitto community in Amite County, passed away July 13, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation is 1 p.m. today until services at 2 at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster with the Rev. Brian Malone officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery in the Homochitto community.
Mrs. Poole was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Wickware, the daughter of the late John Howard McKinney and Nettie Adams McKinney.
She earned her B.S. Degree in Education from the University of Southern Mississippi. Although she taught school for 38 years around the state of Mississippi in all grades, fourth grade was her favorite.
As an active member of Galilee First Baptist Church in Gloster for many years, she enjoyed being a leader and participating in the activities at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 58 years, Jack L. Poole; her brother, John H. McKinney; and her son-in-law, Dr. Neal W. Buckley.
She is survived by three daughters, Jacqueline Buckley, Jo Lea Roark and husband Thomas, and Gloria Blackledge and husband Brian; six grandchildren, Audrea Coniglio and husband William, Watkins Buckley and wife Lindsey, Megan Roark, Jonathan Roark, Kristen Roark and Erin Blackledge; one great-grandchild, Rosalie Coniglio; one sister, Janice Mitchell; one sister-in-law, Mary McKinney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Thomas Roark, Jonathan Roark, Phillip Poole, Joseph Poole, Lyle Johnson and Bob Hyer. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Mitchell, Jason Mitchell, John McKinney and Joel McKinney.
