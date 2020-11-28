Katie Ruth Veal Taplin, 93, of Gloster, passed away Nov. 20, 2020, at Riverbridge Speciality Hospital in Vidalia, La.
A viewing will be held 9 a.m. Sunday until services at 11 at the National Guard Armory in Gloster under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home of Bude.
Please be advised that all in attendance are required to wear masks.
Katie was born Oct. 31, 1927, in Amite County to Robert Veal and Pearl Singleton Taplin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Abel C. Taplin Sr.; two children, Rebecca Taplin and Abel Taplin Jr.; two sisters, Celeste Gayden and Estella Weathersby; one sister-in-law, Essie Veal.
She is survived by her eight loving and devoted children, Carolyn Taplin, Linda Taplin, Carl Taplin, Claudia Taplin Smith, all of Gloster, Sheldon Taplin and wife Leona of Clinton, Robert Taplin and Dorothy Taplin, both of Jackson, and Ricky Taplin of Southaven; three sisters, Carrie Powell of Gloster, Myrtis Williams of McComb and Sadie Pearl Veal of Alexandria, La.; one brother, Deacon Robert “Pop” Veal of Gloster; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends .
Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.
