Joyce Ann Rhodus, 78, of McComb passed away Nov. 30, 2019, at McComb Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home and will resume on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 at Silver Creek Baptist Church. The Rev. Donnie Coker will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery in Osyka.
Joyce was born Dec. 13, 1940, to Van Jarrell and Matilda Bailey Jarrell. She was a member of Silver Creek Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and reading. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Phillip McKenzie Sr.; her second husband, Charlie Rhodus; and two daughters, Sandra McKenzie and Cynthia Rayner.
She is survived by her son Phillip Mckenzie Jr. and his wife Reba of Hickman, Tenn.; a sister, Hattie McKenzie and her husband Wallace of McComb; granddaughters, Christina Rayner, Jessica Rayner, Chelsea Smith, Amber McKenzie and Keira McKenzie; great-grandchildren, Sylas Crosby and Asher Smith; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
