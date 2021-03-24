Sis. Candasie Bailey, 88, was called home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2021, at Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa, La.
A drive-through viewing will be 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Crain and Sons Funeral Home in Bogalusa.
Candasie Bailey was born to the late Agie and Ida Gatlin in McComb on Aug. 19, 1932.
She attended Rose Hill school in Mississippi.
She accepted the Lord as her personal Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized at Pink Hill Baptist Church.
As a youth she enjoyed playing basketball. Her love of gospel music was instrumental in her meeting the love of her life, the late Rev. Dr. Tom Bailey Jr., who was a member and manager of the Silver Leaf Gospel Singers. They were married 621⁄2 years. To this union were born six children.
She was a loving and devoted wife and mother who loved cooking and sewing. She faithfully served as a devoted partner and wife to her husband as first lady of several churches.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Tommy and Donald; her parents; a brother, Willie Gatlin; a grandchild, Tenika Shepard; and great-grandchild, Noah Taylor.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories four children, Daisy (Edward) Shepard of Hammond, La., Carolyn Butler of Fort Worth, Texas, Shelia (Charles) LeFlore of Baton Rouge and Michael (Martha) Bailey of Atlanta; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Share condolences at www.crainandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.