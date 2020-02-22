Billy Joe Hastings, 54, of Gloster passed away Feb. 20, 2020.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster until services at 3 p.m. Rev. Greg Beaty will officiate. Graveside services will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster.
He was born Oct. 15, 1965, the son of David D. “Jack” Hastings and Mary Alice Owens Hastings.
Billy Joe is survived by his wife, Michelle Crider Hastings; one brother, David Richard Hastings and wife Sandy; two nephews, Nicholas Cole Hastings and Anthony Lopez Jr.; one niece, Adriane Lopez; and numerous uncles and aunts.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Katie Lee Hastings.
