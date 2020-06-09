Amanda Fay “Mandy” Rushing of Summit departed this life for her heavenly home June 5, 2020, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Sharkey Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Woodlawn Cemetery in Summit.
Born on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1943, in Brookhaven to Howard Clifton and Nella Mixon Magee, she was named “Amanda,” which in Latin means “worthy to be loved.” Mandy, as she was known, was full of love for the Lord and her family and friends.
Mandy grew up in Fernwood and graduated from Magnolia High School in 1961. Following graduation, she attended the University of Southern Mississippi. She married her high school sweetheart, Jimmy, on March 10, 1962, in Brewton, Ala. In 1968, they moved to McComb where they made their home and raised three children.
On Dec. 12, 1999, she was ordained to the ministry of the Gospel of Christ following completion of Word of Life Training Center in Byram. She was also ordained by Lofdal International Ministries of South Africa and made missions trips to Mexico, Honduras and South Africa. For several years, she founded and operated Standard Ministries on State Street in McComb.
She was a faithful member of New Heights Baptist Church in Summit while also serving as pastor of Storehouse Church of McComb.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Thad Lamar Martin Sr.; and her brother, Thad “Mickey” Martin Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Rushing of Summit; one daughter, Roxanne Rushing Dagino and husband Charlie of Enola, Pa.; two sons, Rush Rushing of Summit, and Danny Rushing and wife Angela of Magnolia; six grandchildren: Jade Dagino Ferguson of Gulfport, David J. Dagino of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Charles Andrew Dagino of Enola, Pa.; Austin Rushing of Summit; Sean A. and Haleigh N. Rushing of Magnolia; and two great-grandsons, Harrison and Henry Ferguson of Gulfport.
Memorials may be made to New Heights Baptist Church, P.O. Box 649, Summit, MS 39666; or to Storehouse Church of McComb, 529 Minnesota Ave., McComb, MS 39648.
