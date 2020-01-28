Dorothy Lee Karr, 88, of Summit, passed away Jan. 26, 2020, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Tangipahoa Baptist Church, 7555 Thompson Road, Summit, until services at 11 a.m. Rev. Mike Morris will officiate. Graveside services will follow in the family cemetery.
She was born Jan. 15, 1932, in Lottie, La., the daughter of the late John Simon Bissett and Mary Villery Bissett. Mrs. Dorothy was a secretary for the Baton Rouge Chief of Police for 30 years, retiring on Aug. 16, 1996.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 10 brothers and sisters. She was the last surviving sibling.
She is survived by one daughter, Gail Smith and her husband Barney; two granddaughters, Tammy Lee Rider and her husband Lee, and Patricia Rae Smith; three great-grandchildren, Christian, Conner, and Ciera Rider; and numerous nieces and nephews.
