Rose Ann Johnson, 86, of McComb, died Oct. 18, 2020, at Haven Hall Health Care Center in Brookhaven.
The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Temple, Texas, the daughter of the late Joe Mucha and Lenora Bartek Mucha.
Rose Ann was the longtime owner of JC Quick Stop, where she made many new friends over the many years she was there. She was a member of J.J. White Memorial Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her two sisters and their spouses, Jo Wade and Leslie and Lorene Palla and Johnny.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jay M. Johnson (Karen Henley) of Madison and Jimmy R. Johnson (Dedee) of McComb; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Young (Mitchell), Niki Johnson and Chelsey Johnson; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Young; and several cherished nieces and nephews in Texas.
Memorials for Ms. Rose may be made to J.J. White Memorial Presbyterian Church.
