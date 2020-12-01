Virgil Owen Ferguson, 82, of Gloster, passed away Nov. 29, 2020.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster until services there at 1 p.m. , officiated by Rev. Danny Speed. Graveside services will follow at Roseland Cemetery in Gloster.
Ferguson was the son of William and Letha Herrin Ferguson. He was a native of Gloster and former resident of Lafayette, La.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hinton Ferguson; three sons, Hal Ferguson, Dwayne Ferguson and Wallace Ferguson; one daughter, Roxiann Ferguson; six grandchildren, Thomas Ferguson, Traci Ferguson, Kirsi Ferguson, Hannah Ferguson, James Belaire, and Devin Belaire; two great grandchildren, Dre’ Belaire and Amanna Ferguson; two brothers Willard Ferguson and George Ferguson; one sister, Lucille Beard.
Pallbearers are Hal Ferguson, Dwayne Ferguson, Wallace Ferguson, George Ferguson, Ralph Beard and Dre’ Belaire.
Due to COVID-19, we request that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the building. If you have one or more of the symptoms, or just feel bad, we respectfully ask you not to attend the services.
