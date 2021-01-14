Arcolia Simmons Weary Brown, 100, of Tylertown, died Jan. 5, 2021.
Walk-through visitation is 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Moriah Cemetery, 149 Mount Moriah Road, Tylertown, with Dr. Carl Bickham, pastor, officiating.
Ms. Brown was born Nov. 15, 1920, in Tylertown. She was the daughter of the late Alix Simmons and the late Frances Wilson Simmons.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.