Shirley Fay Burt Taylor, 83, of McComb, passed away Aug. 13, 2019, at Emory Decatur Hospital in Decatur, Ga.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Sunday until funeral services at 1:30 at Brown Funeral Home in Liberty. A family graveside service will be held following the funeral service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Centreville.
Mrs. Taylor was born in McComb on Dec. 7, 1935, the eldest daughter of Elwin and Melrose Burt of McComb.
She married her husband on March 16, 1953, and enjoyed raising her three children in McComb, where she was an active member of First Baptist Church.
She also enjoyed working at Gillis Drug Store before becoming a full-time stay-at-home mother. After her children were grown, she and her husband moved to Jackson, but spent much of their time traveling the country as part of his work with Pipeliners Union No. 798. She was an avid card player who was always known to have “played her cards right” and often to have an “ace in the hole.”
In 2002, she and her husband moved to Atlanta to be closer to their daughter. There, she enjoyed being a part of the Red Hat Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a true Southern lady, a loving mother and a friend to all she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Samuel Taylor; and her sisters, Fanny Louise Burt and Priscilla Burt Ethridge.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her brother, Harold Burt, and his wife Joan, of Jayess; her sons, Samuel Elwin Burt Taylor and his wife Patti Taylor of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Steven Scott Taylor of Decatur; her daughter, Shirlyn Taylor Englisby and her partner Teresa Tew, of Scottdale, Ga.; her former son-in-law, Jack Englisby of Atlanta; four grandchildren, Olivia Taylor Rowe and husband Mark of Greenville, S.C., Samuel Elwin Burt Taylor Jr., and wife Alyssa of Columbus, Corri Lee Bentli and husband Ty of Nashville, Tenn., and Katherine Ann Roy and her husband Andrew of San Diego; and eight great-grandchildren, Ardsley, McAllister, Andrew, Clara, Radley, Sebastian, Aidan and Kennedy.
