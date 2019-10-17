Jeanette Matherne Henry, 86, of Magnolia, passed away Oct. 10, 2019, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, surrounded by her loved ones.
A graveside service will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Matherne Cemetery in Bayou Blue, La., and the Rev. Eric Gautreaux will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanette was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Des Allemands, La. She was the daughter of the late Kleiner and Hattie Matherne.
She was a retired clerk for the Social Security Administration and a member of the First Baptist Church of McComb. She was the best mother and granny in the world. She was a huge Saints fan, enjoyed gospel music, dancing and loved her dog Spike. Her family said she is dancing in heaven with her Lord. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Lenest Plaisance; her husband, Orloff Henry Jr.; two brothers, Ned Matherne and Percy Matherne; and one sister, Marjorie Matherne Sampite.
She is survived by two sons, Mark C. Henry and Matt G. Henry (Shayral); one daughter, Jennifer H. Brooks (Faron); one brother, Luther Matherne (Sallie); two stepsisters, Delores and Margie; a stepbrother, Earl Plaisance; a brother-in-law, Cooper Sampite; two grandchildren, Micah Brooks and Lauren Henry; numerous step-grandchildren; two special nieces, Robin Taylor and Paula Schouest; with numerous other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at the UMMC Neuroscience ICU in Jackson for their excellence and compassion in their care of Mrs. Henry.
