Ceola Spears Lee, 89, of Centreville, died Feb. 26, 2021, at Field Hospital in Centreville.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Anderson Funeral Home Chapel, Gloster. Graveside services are noon Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Emanuel Powell Sr. will officiate.
Mrs. Lee was born May 29, 1931, in Centreville to Roosevelt Collins and Corrie (Aslee) Knize Robins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two daughters, one son and two grandchildren.
Survivors include three daughters, Alma Collins of New Orleans, Audrey Lee of Centreville and Everlea (David) Hardy Jr. of Wilson, La.; two sons, James (Mammie) Lee and Archer B. Lee, both of Centreville; two stepdaughters, Mildred Heath of Chicago and Sonya Mars of Gloster; two grandchildren that she raised, Lacenitrick K. Lee and Jasmine Lee of Centreville; three brothers, Everrett (Leola) Collins of McComb, Eugene (Lorean) Collins of New Orleans and Bennie Hayes of Alexandria, La.; two sisters, Elnora Dunn of Gloster and Louvenia Robinson of Baton Rouge; one sister-in-law, Mary Collins; 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.