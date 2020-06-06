Janice Marie Gradner, 51, of Smithdale, died June 2, 2020, at Merit Health Central in Jackson.
Services will be held graveside at 1 p.m. Sunday at Brown Chapel Church Cemetery, Smithdale. Social distancing will be observed. Tyler Funeral Home of Brookhaven is in charge of arrangements, and the service will be streamed live on Tyler’s Facebook page.
She was the daughter of the late Nelson Gardner and the late Mary Ann Gardner. She attended Amite County schools and was a member of Brown Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by brother, Charles Gardner, and sister, Bessie Bullock.
Survivors include two sisters, Tammy Brister and Lolitha Gardner, both of McComb; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
