Michael Sterling, 56, native of Gloster and longtime resident of Georgetown, La., passed away July 19, 2021.
Visitation is noon today until services at Zion Hill Church, with Bro. Tommy Hollis and the Rev. Kevin Dixon officiating. Graveside services will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Sterling was born Aug. 9, 1964, the son of Gerald Reed Sterling and Linda McCurley Sterling.
Michael was an electrician for most of his life and was Baptist.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Don Sterling.
He is survived by his daughter Le’Ana McNemar; two grandsons, Hunter McNemar and Keifer McNemar; his father; one brother, Gary Sterling and wife Linda; nephew, Garrett Sterling; and one sister, Angie Sterling.
Pallbearers are Kenny Sterling, Terry Sterling, Brad Sterling, Ronald Dale Sterling, Anthony Short and Robert Short.
