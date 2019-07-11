Mrs. Willie Jean Smith, 65, of Tylertown, died June 27, 2019, at Beacham Memorial Hospital in Magnolia.
Visitation is noon Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Mesa Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Tylertown, with the Rev. Lannie Williams officiating. Burial will be in Smithtown Cemetery, Tylertown.
Mrs. Smith was born July 31, 1953, in Walthall County.
