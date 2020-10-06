Warren Irving “Bud” Doherty, 66, formerly of McComb, passed away at his home in Boquete, Panama, on Oct. 2, 2020.
Condolences may be sent to Panama via the following mail forwarding address: Family of Warren Doherty, 7801 NW 37th St., Suite PTY 172698, Doral, FL 33195-6503.
Mr. Doherty was born on June 28, 1954 in Pendleton, Ore., and lived his childhood years in Pilot Rock, Ore., with his five siblings and parents, Jerry and Mary Ann Taylor Doherty.
Mr. Doherty served in the U.S. Air Force as a radar operator in Tin City, Alaska, and was an Air Force radar instructor at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi. He received a master’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.
He served the Mississippi communities of Wiggins, Columbia, Meridian and McComb in chamber of commerce and economic development work before pursuing a career in banking. He was employed by Pike County National Bank and retired from Trustmark National Bank in McComb in 2016.
Following his service in the military, Mr. Doherty was a fourth-grade teacher at Escuela Anaco in Anaco, Venezuela. He said this was one of the most fulfilling experiences of his life. He hoped one day to return to Latin America, and that dream was realized when he and his wife Kim moved to the highlands of Panama following early retirement.
Bud enjoyed playing the guitar, football and traveling, was an avid reader and a Beatles fan. Mr. Doherty was of the Catholic faith and attended San Juan Bautista Church in Boquete and St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in McComb.
Mr. Doherty was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Jack and La-Vera Taylor, and Joe and Fanny Doherty; a sister, Anna Doherty; a nephew, Robert Barthel and a son, Jeff Barber.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Kim Rainey Doherty of Boquete; a son, Taylor Doherty and fiancée Emily Craig of Memphis, Tenn.; three sisters, Linda Garth of Kelso, Wash., Robyn Leigh of Houston, Texas, and Sandra Doherty of Pendleton; a brother, Joe Doherty of Pendleton; a sister- in-law, Norma Williamson of Columbia; and beloved nephews, nieces and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.