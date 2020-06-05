Jessie Mae “Mary” Smith, 88, of New Orleans died May 29, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 9 to 10 a.m. today at Holy Christian Baptist Church, New Orleans, with Pastor Patrick Lenard officiating. Burial is in Tangipahoa Baptist Church Cemetery, Osyka. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Ms. Smith was born Nov. 30, 1931, in Pike County.
