Dr. Edward Collins Jr.

Dr. Edward McDaniel Collins Jr., 90, went home to be with his Lord on April 10, 2021.
A private family funeral will take place Saturday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home, with burial in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
“Ed” was born in McComb on Jan. 9, 1931, to Edward McDaniel Collins Sr. and Domer Willoughby as their only child.
He had a wonderful childhood growing up in a small town where everyone knew one another. He matriculated through the McComb educational system from 1937-1949 and was active in varsity athletics (football, basketball, track and tennis), student government, drama, speech and debate. He was elected to the McComb High School Alumni Hall of Fame in 2009 and was a member of the McComb debate team that won the state championship all four years of high school — his gift of eloquence flourished early.
He graduated from Millsaps College, where he met his beautiful bride and companion in life, Peggy Jean Suthoff (wed in 1954).
He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Millsaps in 1952, played both football and tennis, was a member and president of Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity and was a member of 11 academic honorary organizations including ODK drama, speech and debate. He was elected to the Millsaps College Sports Hall of Fame for football and tennis.
He had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and received his master’s degree in Divinity from Emory University in 1957, his master’s degree of arts from the University of Iowa in 1958 and his doctor of philosophy from Ohio University in 1965. He served in the Navy during the Korean War, based in Bainbridge, Maryland.
Ed held many prestigious positions and had a true gift for leadership: He was a faculty member at Millsaps College from 1958 to 1965, a faculty member at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, from 1965 to 1969, and dean of the College of Arts and Science at Marshall University from 1969 to 1970.
In 1970 he accepted the presidency of Millsaps College (1970-1978). He later went on to serve as president of the College of Charleston, Charleston, S.C., from 1978 to 1986. He was also president/chairperson of 19 academic organizations and/or boards of trustees.
After 16 years as a college president, Ed worked as a consultant from 1986 to 1995 in Alaska, Australia, England, Thailand, Russia and Germany, where he consulted for 11 higher education colleges/universities. He developed a national campaign to raise $200 million for the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Ed retired to Gautier in 1995, where he continued to donate time to not-for-profit organizations, including the Walter Anderson Museum. After the passing of his beloved wife Peggy in 2017, he moved to Dallas to be closer to family.
Ed had many professional accomplishments in his long career, but none as important as his 62-year marriage to his wife Peggy. They were devoted to each other throughout their lives and enjoyed travel around the world, but more than anything they loved spending time with their children and grandchildren. Together they were the consummate Southern couple, always seen by friends and family as examples of graciousness.
He was a voracious reader, a wonderful conversationalist and a master storyteller who regaled family and friends about his life experiences, football days, travels and discussions on world events and theology. He enjoyed listening to music, watching college football and following his favorite North Carolina Tarheels. He always had a genuine interest in people and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Domer; his father, Edward; his wife, Peggy; and granddaughter, Whitney.
He is survived by his three sons, Marc (Ellen), David (Suzy) and John (Beth); his seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Stephen, Nicolas, Andrew, Cameron, Emily and Kevin; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the general scholarship fund for Millsaps College in his name.
Ed will be remembered as a devoted husband, a loving father, grandfather (Papa) and great-grandfather. He was known for his rigorous intellect, intense curiosity, generosity, caring and warmth. He was a remarkable man with a remarkable life. He will forever be loved and never forgotten.
