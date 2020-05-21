Edith Marlene Harrell, 78, of Gloster, passed away May 19, 2020, at University Medical Center in Jackson.
Graveside funeral services will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Ellis Hollingsworth and Bro. Larry Stewart.
She was born Oct. 25, 1941, in Gloster, the daughter of Ebbie and Betty Wilkinson. She was a long time grocery store manager.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings, L.H. Wilkinson, Thomas Arder Wilkinson, Ottis Wilkinson, Mamie Aldean Longmire and Myra Luanne Honea; a daughter, Marsha Paulette Foreman; and a son, Fred Temple Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Clyde Harrell; seven children, James Michael Thornton, Bennie Thornton, Tammy Thornton, Lisa Temple, Kathy Wroten, Doll Dedeaux and Randall Harrell; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters Fannie Hazlip and Lennie Westbrook.
Pallbearers are Terry Temple, Destre Dedeaux, Jason Parish, Cody Thornton, Jonathan Lovett, and Randall Harrell.
