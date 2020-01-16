Ethel Mae Jackson Jan 16, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mother Ethel Mae Jackson, 103, of McComb, died Jan. 14, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete with Craft Funeral Home of McComb. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 65° Cloudy Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News Melinda A. Bates More money, please Porter leaving Summit council Summit mulls annexation costs Two arrested for attempted murder in Magnolia Supervisor wants to hold cable company accountable for hikes MLK Day events slated Wreck outside Centreville kills one, sends two to hospital Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan found slainCar chases yield arrestsBody found in Summit; boy shot in McCombQuestions lingerMan gets 35 years in robbery of senior citizenWreck outside Centreville kills one, sends two to hospitalFelix Varnado Jr.Willie Jean JonesNew sheriff makes hires, terminationsVera Addison Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMLK Day events slated (1)Seeking shelter (1) Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
