Teresa Manning Kelly, 69, passed away peacefully in her home on Aug. 5, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Unity Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Walt Gaston will officiate. Burial services will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, James Manning and Marie Jones Manning.
She leaves behind her husband Joseph Kelly; two daughters, Tami Hotard-Strittmatter and Taylor Kelly Guidry; son-in-law, Nicholas Guidry; stepson, Frank Fontenot; daughter-in-law, Gabrielle Fontenot; three cherished grandchildren, James Strittmatter, Isabella Fontenot and Anthony Fontenot; sister, Sherry Manning Badon; brother-in-law, Louie Badon; niece/godchild Connie Hatfield Drury and her husband Steven, son Wyatt and daughters Dakota and Marie.
