Thomas Ray Shepherd Jr., 67, passed from this life on March 13, 2021.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday until services at noon at Sharkey Funeral Home, Summit. Bro. E.J. Didon will officiate.
Mr. Shepherd was born Dec. 11, 1953, in Oxford to Thomas Ray Shepherd Sr. and Anita Bailey Shepherd.
Throughout his life, Tommy worked at many occupations. He was an avid collector of guns and ammunition.
In his final and most fulfilling position, he worked as a drug and alcohol addiction counselor at Jolimar Recovery Center in Summit. God placed him at Jolimar in 2003, where he was able to help many people on their way to recovery.
He also enjoyed raising beef cattle on his farm. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Phil Shepherd; and his grandparents, Harper and Bonnie Shepherd and Morris and Etoy Bailey.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Connie Williams Shepherd; a daughter, Jessica Shepherd Boyd and husband Chris; his brother, Mark Shepherd and wife Julie; three grandchildren, Shawn Bailey Vielee and father Jeffrey, Jarod Boyd and Katie Boyd; three nephews, Clay, J.T. and Jacob; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Compassus, whose kind and caring staff cared for him in his final days.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
