Jeffery D. Hickman, 54, of Eastaboga, Ala., and formerly of McComb, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020, at his residence.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Pike Memorial Gardens. Family and friends can attend a memorial service directly after the graveside service at 2129 County Line Road W., Summit. (Due to COVID-19 we ask that masks be worn.)
Jeff was born Jan. 30, 1966, in McComb to Vera Champion and the late Joe Hickman.
Jeff will be remembered by all as funny, kind and loving. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father and his grandfather, Virgil Hickman, both of McComb.
He is survived by his wife, Shelia J. Hickman of Summit; two daughters, Krystal Hickman of McComb, and Laura Hickman and fiance José Barrientos Jr. of San Antonio, Texas; mother and sister, Bo Hickman, both of Eastaboga; his grandmother, Alice Hickman; two aunts, Laura Smith and Nora Bennett, and uncle, Ed Bennett ,all from McComb.
Jeff was the proud grandfather of Jared Allen, Karlie Burris, Alex Simmons, Ethan Simmons, Will Burris and Robbie Mann. He was an uncle to Bo’s fur babies, Lilen and Mia. Many cousins, from Texas to Louisiana to Alabama to Iowa were also special in his life.
The family would like to thank the hospice workers of Eastaboga for their compassionate care.
