Sharon Leigh Taylor Fitzgerald, 76, of McComb passed away April 3, 2021, at Aston Court Retirement Community.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Wednesday until services at 11 at Sharkey Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Moak officiating. A graveside service will be held at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Smithdale.
Sharon was born Feb. 28, 1945, to William and Jewel Taylor.
She was a member of Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in Homewood, Ala., then later became a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church of Smithdale. She worked at Kellwood Industry in McComb and later at Hall Kent Elementary Extended Day in Homewood, Ala.
She was a member of Sunnyhill Homemakers and loved spending time with the ladies in this group. She loved watching movies, especially westerns and sci-fi. Before she became homebound, she loved to go and eat at Cracker Barrel. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and aunt. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Jesse Fenn; and stepsister, Sue Fenn Minter.
She is survived by her former husband, Jerry Fitzgerald of Homewood; one sister, Jewel Dickerson and Larry of Smithdale; two sons, Lee Fitzgerald and Sheri of Panama City, Fla., and Taylor Fitzgerald and fianceé Vanessa of High View, W.Va.; one granddaughter, Sydney Fitzgerald; two nieces, Elizabeth Bowlin and Keith, and Hannah Newell and Ryan; one stepsister, Mary Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Lee Fitzgerald, Taylor Fitzgerald, Jerry Fitzgerald, Larry Dickerson, Keith Bowlin and Mike Thornton. Honorary pallbearers will be Robbie Cook and Ryan Newell.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the caregivers of Aston Court for loving her and being like family all the years she was there.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Olive Baptist Church at 5599 Highway 570, Smithdale, MS 39664.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
