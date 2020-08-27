James Ladd Anderson, 68, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 25, 2020.
A memorial service will be 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Marlowe Ruritan Club in Falling Waters, W.Va. Brown Funeral Home of Martinsburg, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Mr. Anderson was born Sept. 21, 1951, in McComb. He was the son of the late Jimmy Washington Anderson and Pearl (Beck) Lowery.
James was retired from the U.S Navy after 23 years of service. He loved his family, grandchildren and fishing. He was also the founder of the South Berkeley Ruritan Club and a lifetime member the American Legion in Boonsboro, Md.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbi Jo (Taulton) Anderson; three sons, James Anderson of Harrisburg, Pa., Travis Dillman and wife Ashley of Gettysburg, Pa., and Adam Carter and wife Taylor, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.; two daughters, Stephanie Hare and husband Chad of Chambersburg, Pa., and Candi Dillman and boyfriend Dan Wilcox of Hagerstown, Md.; seven grandchildren, Levi, Landen, Hunter, T.J., Aaron, Kaitlyn and Hannah; one brother, Mike Anderson of Tylertown; and one sister, Diane Woodall of Summit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South Berkeley Ruritan Club, 2315 Giles Mill Road, Bunker Hill, WV 25413.
Share condolences at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.
