Martha Jane Nettles Young, 85, of Summit died March 3, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is noon Sunday at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit until services at 2 p.m. with Bro. Dick Root and Bro. Lindeal Greer officiating. Burial will be in Temple Hill Church of Christ cemetery in Smithdale.
She was born Jan. 29, 1935, in Franklin County, the daughter of Owen Cicero and Ethel McGehee Nettles. She was a member of Temple Hill Church of Christ in Smithdale.
She graduated from Independence High School in Franklin County in 1953, worked at BellSouth as a phone operator, an inspector at Kellwood Manufacturing and a dietician at Southwest Mississippi Community College before retiring in 2005.
She was named Mother of the Year in 1988 and was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She was preceeded in death by her parents and one son, Joseph Owen Young; two sisters, Bobbie Jean Wilkinson and Pauline N. Norris; two nieces, Rebecca Carraway and Kendra Jo Wilkinson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Joseph Loyd Young; three sons, Paul Young and his wife Dianne, Glenn Young and his wife Kathryn and Pete Young; two daughters, Angela Barrington and her husband David and Cathy Dunn and her husband Edward; two sisters, Katherine N. Jordan and Maxine Carraway; 10 grandchildren, Steve Barrington and his wife Laura, Joey Young and his wife Candace, Natalie Young, Parker Young, Hayley Garrett and her husband Tanner, Clayton Carroll, Richard Dunn, William Dunn, Sloane Delk and her husband Nathaniel and Bryan Young; four great-grandchildren, Carson Barrington, Alexis Young, Madison Young and Tobias Young; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Steve Barrington, Parker Young, Clayton Carroll, Richard Dunn, William Dunn and Bryan Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Young and Carson Barrington.
The family requests memorials be made to Berean Children’s Home, 1180 Berea Trail SE, Bogue Chitto.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.