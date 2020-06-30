Clyde Daniel “Danny” Roberts, 59, of Magnolia, passed away at his residence.
A memorial will be held 1 p.m. July 12 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb, with services to follow at 2 p.m.
Danny was born in Magnolia on Feb. 13, 1961, to the late, Clyde B. and Willie Mae Brown Roberts.
Danny was a maintenance man for the Timber Ridge Apartment Complex in McComb and of the Baptist faith. He was a wonderful, loving father, brother, uncle and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting and was a private person who loved his family very much. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Milton Roberts, James Roberts and Billy Roberts; and one sister, Josephine “Jodie” Knippers.
He is survived by his daughter, Ilanna H. Hickman; two brothers, Earl Roberts (Debbie) and Ricky Roberts; one sister, Shirley Dianne Myers; two grandchildren, Aniyah Burris and Khyden Hickman; numerous great- and great-great-nieces and nephews and a best friend, Ricky Myers.
