Vivian Schmidt Newton, 59, of Roseland, La., passed away Aug. 5, 2019, at Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite, La.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Friday until services at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Roseland. The Rev. Rick Elder and the Rev. Vann Windom will officiate. Burial will be held at Hollywood Cemetery, Mc Comb. McKneely Funeral Home in Amite is in charge of arrangements.
She was born July 15, 1960, in McComb.
She was a longtime active member of First Baptist Church of Roseland. She taught math at Oak Forest Academy for 20 years and was a part-time postal clerk until her paralysis 16 years ago.
She continued to tutor students in her home, which she loved dearly. Her faith in God gave her the strength to overcome her obstacles in life and to continue showing the love of God to others. Her grandson, Zander, was her pride and joy.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard E. Schmidt; brother, Eddie Schmidt; sister-in-law, Anne Ellzey and husband Jerry.
She is survived by her husband, Bert Newton; daughter, Natalie Newton; grandson, Zander Monteleone; mother, Jean Schmidt; three sisters, Betty Robinson and husband Joseph, Gail Hearn and husband Nelson and Joan Stamps and husband Tim; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend and caregiver, Melissa Dyson; and special friend, Samuel Smith.
Share online condolences at www.mckneelys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.