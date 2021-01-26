Elsie Rae Leggett Herrington, 78, a resident of Independence, La., died Jan. 24, 2021, at her daughter’s residence in Hammond, La..
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb and will continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday until services at 11 at Mt. Gilead Primitive Baptist Church in McCall Creek. Burial will be in the Mt. Gilead Church Cemetery. Bro. Luke Addison will officiate.
Elsie was born Nov. 26, 1942, in McComb to John Simps Leggett and Nancy Victoria Johnson. She was a member of Mt. Gilead Primitive Baptist Church. She worked for many years as a seamstress for American Fabrics in Tylertown and also for Rutter Rex in Franklinton. She enjoyed playing bingo and watching old-time game shows. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Hugh, Tommy, Johnny, and Harvey Leggett.
She is survived by four sons, Nathan Herrington of Tylertown, Jerry Herrington (Laura) of Independence, Jason Herrington of Denham Springs, La., and Jamie Riley of Independence; three daughters, Nancy Dwire (Bill) of Tylertown, Virginia Herrington (Shane Hilburn) of Hattiesburg, Rebecca Herrington (Larry Ward) of Hammond; two sisters, Eva Nell Parsons of Wesson and Frances Whittington (Marvin) of Independence; 22 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Josh Edwards, William Burch, Jacob Heully, Brandon Burch, Thomas Herrington and Ben Dwire.
