Stanley Welch, 82, of Brandon, passed away Nov. 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Services will be 1 p.m. today at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, with a 4 p.m. graveside service following at Reeves Cemetery in Pike County.
Stanley (Stan) was born Jan. 3, 1938, in McComb to parents Stanley and Ira Welch and was raised alongside his sister, JoAnn.
After graduation from McComb High School in 1956, he attended Southwest Mississippi Community College and then graduated from Mississippi State University in 1960 with a degree in accounting.
Stan immediately began his career with the Mississippi State Tax Commission where he worked and served for 43 years until he retired in 2003. Stan married the love of his life, Mary Frances White, in 1968, and together they raised two children, Kevin and Kim.
Stan’s faith and family were always at the center of his life. Stan was a longtime member of Woodville Heights Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. In recent years he attended Wynndale Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Brandon.
Stan was an incredibly passionate man, and that passion showed in the things he held most dear to him. His family was most important, and he loved spending time with them above all else and counted them as his greatest blessing in life.
He enjoyed traveling and was able to see many beautiful places with special friends and family over the years. Stan found so much joy in the outdoors. spending time working in his yard, growing his garden, watching birds as a part of his everyday life, and let’s not forget about his beloved Bulldogs, as he was the ultimate Mississippi State fan.
Stan especially loved being a grandfather to his three grandchildren. He enjoyed every minute he could get with them and cherished his active role in their lives. He was a willing participant in many hide and seek games, read many stories, attended games and performances, decorated cookies and of course provided an endless supply of love and encouragement to each of them. Being their Papa brought him immense joy.
Stan loved the Lord, loved his family and lived his life to the fullest. He took advantage of every moment he was given and was always purposed with making every day count. He was a kind and gentle man who always made sure that everyone in the room felt like they belonged.
His hugs were honest and sincere, and he had a way of bringing a smile to all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, L.D. and Hazel White; brothers-in-law Larry Boyd and Jack Jackson.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Frances Welch; his two children, Kevin Welch of Nashville, Tenn., and Kim Zerega (John) of Ashburn, Va; three grandchildren, Jacob, Owen and Rachel Zerega; and his sister JoAnn Boyd of McComb.
