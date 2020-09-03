The Rev. Robert “JoDon” Carroll Sr., 70, of Byram and formerly of McComb, was blessed and welcomed to his heavenly home on Aug. 28, 2020, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center after a brief illness.
Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, McComb. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday in Algiers Cemetery. Pastor Alfonso Lewis will officiate with Pastor J. Lee Harrell assisting.
Pastor Carroll was born Oct. 11, 1949, to the late Rev. Willie Carroll and Johnnie B. Martin Carroll.
(1) entry
My prayers are with the family. JoDon and I shared some fun times as members of Mississippi National Guard, McComb Ms. R.I.P.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.