Mother Margarete Anderson Tobias, 89, of Smithdale, died Sept. 6, 2020 in Jacksonville, Fla., at her daughter’s residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 tonight at Peoples Undertaking Co. There will be a private funeral service. Burial will be in the Springhill Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the family is requesting everyone to practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Mrs. Tobias was born March 3, 1931, in Pike County to the late Eddie and Georgia Anderson.
She met and married Hosea Tobias May 10, 1947.
Mother Tobias accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Norfield Bethel Baptist Church in Bogue Chitto. She later moved to the Smithdale area, where she united with the Salem Baptist Church family.
In 1975, she joined Springhill Baptist Church, under the leadership of the Rev. J.C. Wells, currently under the leadership of Elder Kenneth Haynes Jr. She committed to serving the Lord with longevity, serving as a missionary leader, Sunday school teacher and superintendent, recording and financial secretary, choir president, church custodian and member of the Mother Board.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hosea Tobias Sr.; sons, O.D. Tobias Sr. and Hosea Tobias Jr.; parents, Eddie and Georgia Anderson; grandparents, Russ and Addie Carr; twin sister, Marjorie Rollins; and brothers, Leroy, Homer Lee and Eddie Anderson.
She leaves to cherish her memories her nine devoted children, Evelyn Bell, Earnest Tobias, Vera Brown, M.L. Tobias, Marilyn Dukes, Jimmy Tobias, Carolyn Simons, Donald Tobias and Keith Tobias; sons-in-law, Willie Dukes and Harry Brown; daughters-in-law; Rhenette Tobias, Cherry Tobias, Pearl Tobias and Lalitha Tobias; 23 grandchildren, O.D. Jr., Teontia, Teresa, J.C. Jr,, Taylor, Quentin, DeMarques, Kevin, Latoya, Tyler, Jackson, Angela, Tymeka, Stephen, LaKedra, Erica, Marques, Quontavia, Shlanda, Emma, Chastity, Yolanda and L.C.; devoted family friend, Demetra Wright; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.