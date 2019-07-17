Larry Sterling, 47, of Centreville, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019.
Graveside services were 11 a.m. July 13, 2019, at Macedonia United Methodist Church in Centreville.
Larry was born Nov. 11, 1971, to Virgil and Shirley Sterling.
