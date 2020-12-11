Barbara “Bobbie” Hamilton Hall, 70, of Liberty died Dec. 4, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, McComb. Graveside services will be noon Saturday at Maxwell-Hamilton Cemetery, Gillsburg Road, Liberty.
Mrs. Hall was born March 16, 1950, in Amite County to the late Clifton and Vivian Holden Hamilton.
She was a Central High School graduate and furthered her studies at Alcorn State University as a music major. She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Simuel Hall Jr.; a son, Simuel Hall III; and a daughter, Binah Hall Benoit.
Survivors include a daughter, Dyetra Hall Mendes; two granddaughters, Simone Hall and Taylor Mendes; three sisters, Minnie Chandler, Gloria Robinson and Stephanie Davenport; six brothers, Calvin (Juanita) Hamilton, David (Gwen) Hamilton, Clifton (Bella) Hamilton Jr., Ronald Hamilton, Donald Hamilton and Freddie (Stephanie) Hamilton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
