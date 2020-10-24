Glen L. May, 60, of Owensboro, Ky., passed away Oct. 21, 2020, at his home.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Monday until services at noon at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro. All who wish to honor and remember Glen in person at the visitation or funeral are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Mr. May was born in Baton Rouge on Dec, 31, 1959, to Lamar and the late Jeanie D’Abadie May.
Glen worked for Boardwalk Pipeline for 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, watching Jeopardy and documentaries with his son and musicals and movies with his daughter. He loved SEC football (Roll Tide! Go Gators!) and eating good Southern food. He was a man of faith who loved life.
Glen was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.
Glen is survived by his wife of 35 years, Pat; his children, Stephen and Shelby; his father and stepmother, Doris; his siblings, Tommy (Joy) May and Jan (Wendell) Alexander; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
